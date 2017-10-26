Police: Intruder Shot, Killed By Sand Springs Resident; Another - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Intruder Shot, Killed By Sand Springs Resident; Another In Custody


SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

One person is dead after being shot by a Sand Springs homeowner Wednesday evening.

Two men tried to break into a home in the 100 block of North Franklin Avenue around 9:30 p.m., police said. 

One of the men was shot once by someone who lives in the home, police said, and was later pronounced dead.

The other intruder was held at gunpoint by the homeowner, police said, and was later taken into custody. His condition was unknown.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation was assisting in the investigation.

The homeowner was taken in for questioning, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

