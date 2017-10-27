Windy And Chilly Day Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Windy And Chilly Day Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The front rolled across the area last night and we’re seeing falling temps and gusty north winds this morning with speeds from 20 to 30 mph.   These winds will gradually diminish over the next few hours before becoming much lower tonight.   Temps this morning will start in the lower 40s with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.   We’ll track some clouds for the next few hours but mostly sunny conditions will prevail later today. 

Friday night football games will be quite chilly with start times featuring temps around 40 and wind chills in the 30s.   Bottom line: grab the big coat! 

Weather Alerts

A freeze watch will be converted to a freeze warning later today for a large portion of eastern and northeastern Oklahoma with morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s both Saturday and Sunday morning.  Saturday afternoon highs will be in the lower to mid-50s with sunshine and north winds around 10 to 15mph before winds return from the south Sunday with a minor warming trend into the mid and upper 60s by the afternoon.  

Our next front will quickly dive southward across the state Monday morning to midday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 along with north winds at 10 to 20 mph.   Tuesday will feature lows in the upper 30s and highs in the lower 50s with a weak system nearing the Red River Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday spreading the potential for some shower activity across the southern sections.   We’ll keep a slight mention in the forecast for this period, including a 20% chance for the metro.   The GFS and EURO seem to have the same idea with shearing the main mid-level system as it moves through the flow by the middle of next week.  Yet the GFS has a slight stronger “left-over” as it attempts to clear the area Thursday and Friday.   The result is another chance for some showers or storms in the GFS while the EURO, after Wednesday morning, is precip free.    

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.