Windy And Chilly Day Across Eastern Oklahoma

The front rolled across the area last night and we’re seeing falling temps and gusty north winds this morning with speeds from 20 to 30 mph.More >>
The front rolled across the area last night and we’re seeing falling temps and gusty north winds this morning with speeds from 20 to 30 mph.More >>
Our much-advertised cold front will roll across the area later this afternoon into tonight bringing falling temps, gusty north winds, and the coldest air of the season Friday into part of the weekend.More >>
Our much-advertised cold front will roll across the area later this afternoon into tonight bringing falling temps, gusty north winds, and the coldest air of the season Friday into part of the weekend.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!