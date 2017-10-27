Windy And Chilly Day Across Eastern Oklahoma

The front rolled across the area last night and we’re seeing falling temps and gusty north winds this morning with speeds from 20 to 30 mph. These winds will gradually diminish over the next few hours before becoming much lower tonight. Temps this morning will start in the lower 40s with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. We’ll track some clouds for the next few hours but mostly sunny conditions will prevail later today.

Friday night football games will be quite chilly with start times featuring temps around 40 and wind chills in the 30s. Bottom line: grab the big coat!

Weather Alerts

A freeze watch will be converted to a freeze warning later today for a large portion of eastern and northeastern Oklahoma with morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s both Saturday and Sunday morning. Saturday afternoon highs will be in the lower to mid-50s with sunshine and north winds around 10 to 15mph before winds return from the south Sunday with a minor warming trend into the mid and upper 60s by the afternoon.

Our next front will quickly dive southward across the state Monday morning to midday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 along with north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday will feature lows in the upper 30s and highs in the lower 50s with a weak system nearing the Red River Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday spreading the potential for some shower activity across the southern sections. We’ll keep a slight mention in the forecast for this period, including a 20% chance for the metro. The GFS and EURO seem to have the same idea with shearing the main mid-level system as it moves through the flow by the middle of next week. Yet the GFS has a slight stronger “left-over” as it attempts to clear the area Thursday and Friday. The result is another chance for some showers or storms in the GFS while the EURO, after Wednesday morning, is precip free.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.