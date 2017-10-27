Cherokee County Toddler Struck, Killed On County Road

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 18-month-old child which was struck on a Cherokee County road Thursday afternoon has died.

Troopers said the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on County Road 801, south of Tahlequah.

The OHP report stated the toddler, who was not identified, walked in front of a westbound car. He was taken to a Tahlequah hospital where he later died.

The report says the driver of 1999 Pontiac, Ronda Goodman, 51, of Tahlequah had just begun traveling westbound when the collision occurred.

The OHP says the cause of the collision and the condition of the driver remains under investigation.