Tulsa Man Sentenced For Kidnapping Ex-Wife, Shooting Her Boyfriend

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to kidnapping his ex-wife and shooting her new boyfriend. Eric Thomas was sentenced to 35 years in numerous charges stemming from an incident that ended in front of a midtown Tulsa Walmart in May.

Police say Thomas kidnapped his ex-wife, sexually assaulted her, then drove her to her boyfriend's home near 21st and Yale. He shot the boyfriend several times. His ex-wife managed to escape and went for help to a nearby Walmart.

5/15/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Man Charged With Kidnapping Ex-Wife, Shooting Her Boyfriend

Thomas followed her there, and that's where police took him into custody.

The 51-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday, October 25 to 15 criminal counts including shooting with intent to kill, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery and rape. 

