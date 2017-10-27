Bird Strike Leads To Air Force Plane's Emergency Landing In Tulsa

Image of the plane from the Osage SkyCam Network.

A plane made an emergency landing at Tulsa International Airport Friday morning after hitting a bird.

The aircraft was a T-6 Texan II from Vance Air Force Base in Enid. It landed in Tulsa at about 9:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the base says the aircraft did not sustain any damage that affected flight safety, but the pilots declared an emergency and landed at TIA as a precaution. Once the plane was checked out, they flew it back to Vance AFB.

The T-6 Texan II is a 2-seat turboprop which the USAF uses for training pilots. Two people were on board the one involved in this incident, according to the base.

The spokesperson says an entomologist from the US Department of Agriculture will examine the airplane and try to determine what type of bird hit it.