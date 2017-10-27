Body Of Missing Henryetta Man Found

After searching most of the week, investigators said they located the body of a missing Henryetta man.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were searching a thickly wooded area on the east side of Lake Henryetta when the found the body of 49-year-old Duane Qualls.

The sheriff’s office said there are no signs of foul play but said the incident is still being investigated.

Crews began searching for Qualls Tuesday.

Investigators said they were concerned about Qualls’ health, saying he had paranoid schizophrenia and diabetes.