Suspected Sand Springs Burglar Arrested For Burglary, Murder

Sand Springs police said a homeowner shot and killed one suspect Thursday evening and held another until police got there.

This is the first homicide of the year in Sand Springs.

An arrest was made after Police said the homeowner shot one man to death and detained another after the pair broke into the house.

Suspect Brandon Lee Gray was arrested for first-degree burglary and first-degree murder.

Police said the homeowner lives across the street, but spent last night here to keep an eye on his property after dealing with another break-in earlier in the day.

The homeowner told police he shot at the suspects after they were in his house.

Officers said 37-year-old burglary suspect James Edward Patterson died at the scene.

OSBI is also investigating.

Sand Springs Captain Todd Enzbrenner described what he knows about the homeowner's demeanor in the 911 call he made.

Police said they will not be releasing any body camera video today, but the 911 call audio may be released.