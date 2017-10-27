Suspected Sand Springs Burglar Arrested For Burglary, Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Suspected Sand Springs Burglar Arrested For Burglary, Murder

Posted: Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Sand Springs police said a homeowner shot and killed one suspect Thursday evening and held another until police got there. 

This is the first homicide of the year in Sand Springs. 

An arrest was made after Police said the homeowner shot one man to death and detained another after the pair broke into the house.

Suspect Brandon Lee Gray was arrested for first-degree burglary and first-degree murder. 

10/26/2017 Related Story: Police: Burglar Shot, Killed By Sand Springs Homeowner

Police said the homeowner lives across the street, but spent last night here to keep an eye on his property after dealing with another break-in earlier in the day. 

The homeowner told police he shot at the suspects after they were in his house. 

Officers said 37-year-old burglary suspect James Edward Patterson died at the scene.

OSBI is also investigating. 

Sand Springs Captain Todd Enzbrenner described what he knows about the homeowner's demeanor in the 911 call he made. 

Police said they will not be releasing any body camera video today, but the 911 call audio may be released. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.