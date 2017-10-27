Bobcat Surprises Staff At Sapulpa Herald

The bobcat wasn't too happy about being relocated.

A bobcat made its way into downtown Sapulpa - hiding out in the newspaper office. A staff member found the cat Friday morning during a trip to the restroom.

The animal hissed and lunged at the worker who quickly shut the door.

Staff at the Sapulpa Herald don't know if the animal had been camping out at a vacant building next door or if he just came to town hunting for food, but they wanted to make sure he was OK. They called wildlife experts to safely relocate the animal to the wild.

Katiera Winfrey will have more on this story in tonight's newscasts.