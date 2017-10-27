Oklahoma Electric Linemen Compete In 'Lineworkers Rodeo'

Some Oklahoma electric linemen put their skills to the test Thursday and Friday.

Workers from all over the state competed in a line workers rodeo and safety training event in Pryor, Oklahoma, also known as the Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma Lineworkers Rodeo.

Linemen competed in different events they do throughout their workday.

Now electric linemen from power utilities all across Oklahoma came out to Pryor to compete Thursday and Friday.

The event was sponsored by GRDA and they hosted it at the mid-American expo just on the southside of Pryor.