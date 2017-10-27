POW/MIAs Get Support From New Oklahoma License Plates - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

POW/MIAs Get Support From New Oklahoma License Plates

Posted: Updated:
Image of what the plate would look like. Image of what the plate would look like.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

A law taking effective next month will make it possible for Oklahoma drivers to show support for members of the military who were POWs or are Missing In Action.

House Bill 1510 created a new license plate dedicated to the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) issue. 

When a people order the plates, they will be able to select the letters/numbers they want as they would with any other custom plate.

The plates cost $38 for the initial order with $20 of each plate’s purchase going to the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs.

The state will begin accepting orders for the plate on November 1. When it gets 100 orders, it will begin printing the plates.

The same law also created specialty plates for several school districts in northeast Oklahoma.

10/24/2017 Related Story: School District License Plates Available Under New Oklahoma Law

The state will also begin accepting applications for those plates on November 1 and they will also require a minimum of 100 orders before the state begins printing them. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bartlesville Woman Shot In Head During Beating Sues Officer, Department

    Bartlesville Woman Shot In Head During Beating Sues Officer, Department

    A woman is suing a Bartlesville police officer and his department after she says the officer shot her in the head while she was battered by her then-boyfriend. On Oct. 26, 2016, a neighbor of Trina Brown's called police after seeing her then-boyfriend, William Cole, walking back to her house after beating her earlier that day, according to the lawsuit filed Oct. 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. Officers deployed a Taser on Cole...More >>
    A woman is suing a Bartlesville police officer and his department after she says the officer shot her in the head while she was battered by her then-boyfriend. On Oct. 26, 2016, a neighbor of Trina Brown's called police after seeing her then-boyfriend, William Cole, walking back to her house after beating her earlier that day, according to the lawsuit filed Oct. 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. Officers deployed a Taser on Cole...More >>

  • Lawmakers Scramble To Come To Agreement On Budget

    Lawmakers Scramble To Come To Agreement On Budget

    A crucial vote on the state budget is tied, with the future of the state's finances in limbo. Lawmakers are scrambling to figure out their next move.   

    More >>

    A crucial vote on the state budget is tied, with the future of the state's finances in limbo. Lawmakers are scrambling to figure out their next move.   

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.