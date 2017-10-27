Tulsa Firefighters Raise Awareness About Texting And Driving Dangers

Tulsa Firefighters want drivers to put down their cell phones. They added stickers that say "Drop it and Drive" to their fire trucks Friday.

The goal is to raise awareness about the dangers of texting and driving.

"Every time we're at a car wreck we see car after car with people looking at their phones versus paying attention to the road," said Darren Detherow with the Tulsa Fire Department.

The Drop It and Drive Campaign started in honor of Bobbi White, an Owasso teacher who died in 2016 when police say a distracted driver rear-ended her car.

White's mother started the campaign and it has spread to five other states and Canada.