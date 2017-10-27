Two Tulsa Women Speak Out About Sexual Harassment

Two women claim they were sexually harassed by their boss, the Chief Operating Officer of a big medical franchise in Tulsa.

The women claim they were told to lose weight, asked to tell their boss they loved him, and at one point, one woman said she was “groped” by her boss outside the workplace.

"I don't understand why this is where we're at. I don't understand why this had to happen," said employee Patti Wheaton.

Patti Wheaton and Audrey Graham said they can't stay quiet any longer.

In a federal lawsuit, they claim they were repeatedly sexually harassed by their boss, Phillip Zoellner.

"It's broken us. I feel broken," said Audrey Graham.

Zoellner is the COO of multiple medical businesses in the Tulsa area.

Audrey Graham said the first inappropriate comment thrown her way was during her interview in 2008, and it escalated from there.

"He'd always want hugs, and we'd try to side hug him or something like that. And he'd tell us, 'No, I want a front hug, I want a boobie hug,'" said Graham.

Mostly verbal, but she said he once showed up uninvited to a coworker's bachelorette party and groped her breasts.

Graham said she felt trapped, torn between losing her dream job and continuing to work for the man she claims abused her.

"I loved my job. I'm good at it. That's my career," said Graham.

"He made us feel we couldn't get any better, you know. That we weren't worth anything. That he would hurt our chances of another job," Graham said.

Wheaton recalls an instance when Zoellner was asked in front of a room of people why he'd been up so early the weekend before.

"He said, 'Well there's only 3 reasons to get up at 4 am. It's to fish, to hunt or to...'--rhymes with truck," Wheaton said.

Graham was fired just last month, she said because Zoellner wanted her to show him more "affection."

Wheaton still works at Zoellner Medical Group.

Both said they're willing to put it all on the line if it means putting a stop to the abuse.

"Whether how little or big, whether he touches you or talks to you. It's not okay, and it's got to stop," said Graham.

News On 6 reached out to the Zoellner Medical Group Friday but was told they did not want to offer a comment.