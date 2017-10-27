Tulsa Man Charged In Bus Hostage Situation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Charged In Bus Hostage Situation

Kuna Lowe. Courtesy Tulsa County Jail Kuna Lowe. Courtesy Tulsa County Jail
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man who police say held people hostage on a Tulsa Transit bus is now facing charges.

Kuna Lowe was arrested on Oct. 23 after police said a bus driver reported a hostage situation.

Police said they responded to the 3100 block of South Peoria Avenue, where officers were told the situation stemmed from a drunken disturbance between a man and two females.

10/23/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Bus Driver Reports Hostage Situation; 1 Arrested

Police said the driver stopped the bus and opened the doors, but Lowe threatened the driver, implied he had a gun and forced him to drive the bus north.

Tulsa Transit security intercepted the bus at 2100 South Peoria, police said, and took Lowe into custody before officers arrived.

Passengers were taken off the bus unharmed.

Police said Lowe was taken to the OSU Medical Center for a cut he received while resisting Tulsa Transit security. They said he was later taken to jail.

Lowe is charged with kidnapping and public intoxication.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
