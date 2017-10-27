Tulsa Man Charged In Bus Hostage Situation

A man who police say held people hostage on a Tulsa Transit bus is now facing charges.

Kuna Lowe was arrested on Oct. 23 after police said a bus driver reported a hostage situation.

Police said they responded to the 3100 block of South Peoria Avenue, where officers were told the situation stemmed from a drunken disturbance between a man and two females.

Police said the driver stopped the bus and opened the doors, but Lowe threatened the driver, implied he had a gun and forced him to drive the bus north.

Tulsa Transit security intercepted the bus at 2100 South Peoria, police said, and took Lowe into custody before officers arrived.

Passengers were taken off the bus unharmed.

Police said Lowe was taken to the OSU Medical Center for a cut he received while resisting Tulsa Transit security. They said he was later taken to jail.

Lowe is charged with kidnapping and public intoxication.