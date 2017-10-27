Police: Woman Shot In Mouth Flags Down Man For Help

Police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa Friday evening.

About 8:15 p.m., police received a call that a person with a gunshot wound had shown up at the QuikTrip near Admiral and Delaware.

A man was driving down the street and heard a woman yelling, police said. He stopped to pick her up, and the woman had a gunshot wound to her mouth.

The man called police and told them where he would be with the wounded woman and where to find them.

Police responded to the 3100 block of East Woodrow for the actual shooting scene, according to a police dispatcher.

