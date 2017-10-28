Tennessee Cities Prepare For White Nationalist Rallies

Officials in two Tennessee cities have released preparations to keep residents safe ahead of two Saturday rallies held by white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

The two "White Lives Matter" marches will be held in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville on Saturday, CBS affiliate WTVF reports.

The Murfreesboro march is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and run through 4 p.m. local time. Counter-protesters are allowed to enter the public square through two designated streets. Police said they will search and confiscate weapons and masks as they are prohibited from the square.

In Shelbyville, the rally began Saturday morning and will run through 1 p.m. local time. Police said weapons and masks were prohibited from the rally.

The "White Lives Matter" demonstrators entered the protest area as one large group and were required to go through two separate security checkpoints, WTVF journalist Kyle Horan reports.

The rallies come weeks after violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, at a white nationalist rally in August. One counter-protester was killed when a man drove his car into a group marching through the streets.