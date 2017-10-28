Russell Westbrook Dressed As Beekeeper In Family Costume

Russell Westbrook is once again proving that he is the MVP of this Halloween season.

Russ' wife Nina shared photos of their family in their beekeeper ensemble costumes on social media, Saturday. Noah, who is celebrating his first Halloween this year is dressed as a bumble bee along with his mom, while Russ is playing the part of a beekeeper.

Westbrook recently shared a photo of another Halloween costume with Nick Collison, which has gone viral.