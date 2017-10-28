Senior Taken By Helicopter After Driving Off Road, Hitting Tree

A Jefferson County Woman is in critical condition she trailed off State Highway 5 Saturday, hitting a tree.

80-year-old Ella Douglas of Temple, Oklahoma was driving eastbound on SH 5 when she veered off the road on the right, then back left, eventually hitting a tree.

She was taken by EMS to Jefferson County Hospital, then taken by Air Evac to OU Medical.

She was admitted in critical condition with serious injuries.

Investigators aren’t sure what causes her to veer off the road.

She was wearing her seat belt.