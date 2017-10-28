OKC Hospital Releases Smallest Surviving Baby It's Ever Seen - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OKC Hospital Releases Smallest Surviving Baby It's Ever Seen

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

The odds were stacked against as Oklahoma newborn, but now she's thriving.

Underdeveloped, weighing just over 12 ounces, she couldn't breathe on her own and had to be fed through a tube.

Four months premature, Emily Rose Hollins left Oklahoma City's Integris Baptist Medical Center in July as the hospital's smallest surviving baby ever.

Her mother returned to the hospital Saturday to reunite her with those who made her success possible.

“It was a blessing to be able to have people you can trust that care about her as if she was their own.” Said mother Melanie Hollins. 

Emily's mom suffers from a kidney disease. 

Her condition forced doctors to deliver through an emergency C-section four months early.

Now it Melanie's turn to fight.

She's on the transplant list and her kidneys are functioning at only 9% but she said looking at what Emily has been through motivates her to stay strong

