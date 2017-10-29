2 Arrested After Police Chase

Tulsa police arrested a man and a woman after a police chase ended near Charles Page Boulevard and 38th West Avenue.

Police say Luke Lawson and Clara Brown failed to stop at a red light around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

That led to a short pursuit until the two decided to bail out of the car and make a run for it.

Police say they quickly caught Lawson and after 20 minutes were able to find Brown hiding inside a fenced parking lot nearby.

Brown had two felony warrants for her arrest.