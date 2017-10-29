Kidnapping Suspect In Custody After Wagoner County Police Chase

A police chase in Wagoner County resulted in the arrest of a kidnapping suspect.

Police say Lonnie Replogle turned his Chevy pickup around and fled a checkpoint after seeing deputies Friday.

Deputies then initiated a pursuit that ended near 333rd East Avenue and East 241st Street South after they lost sight of the truck, police say.

The truck was soon found crashed into a tree in a field near where the chase ended, but Replogle was gone.

Police later arrested him after receiving a call Saturday that a woman was being held against her will at a home in Wagoner County.

After entering the home, police located the victim, who was taken to a hospital, and took Replogle into custody.

The victim told deputies that Replogle kidnapped her from the Coweta area Friday morning and that she was in the pickup during the chase.

Replogle was booked on two counts of kidnapping, three counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and one count of eluding.