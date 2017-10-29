Wagoner County Woman Kidnapped, Forced To Walk Through Woods, Po - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Wagoner County Woman Kidnapped, Forced To Walk Through Woods, Police Say

Posted: Updated:
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A woman escaped a kidnapping in Wagoner County and the man she said took her is now behind bars.
    
Sheriff's deputies said the man made her walk several miles in the woods.

Lonnie Replogle is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped a woman he used to date.

They agreed to meet Friday morning in Coweta at Highway 51 and East 141st Street South where Deputy Nick Mahoney said the woman got in his truck.

"He had made contact with her and said 'I wanna talk,'" reported Deputy Nick Mahoney with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office. 

"He took her from that spot and kept her. And refused to let her go," said Mahoney. 

Mahoney said by chance, Replogle ended up driving near a scene where the sheriff's office was looking for a suspect in an entirely unrelated situation. 

He took off after seeing deputies, which Mahoney said caused suspicion, and started a chase down a gravel road in Porter. 

"Our deputies had to hang back a little bit because they couldn't see. The dust prevented them from seeing," said Mahoney. 

Replogle's truck crashed.

The victim told investigators he forced her out and made her walk several miles through the woods with him in the bitter cold overnight.

Deputies said the two then went to a home in Redbird, where the victim sent a text to her friend, saying she was being held against her will and needed help. 

"She knew them. She trusted them. She knew that they would get her help," Mahoney said. 

The sheriff's office pinged the cell phone she used, came right away, and put Replogle into custody. 

"She immediately began yelling 'thank you!' thank you!' to the deputies," said Mahoney. 

He is also under arrest for three counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and running from deputies. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Breezy And Cool Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Breezy And Cool Across Eastern Oklahoma

    A fast-moving front has cleared the area this morning and will bring north winds and highs near 60 today. Two weak upper level systems will brush part of the state Tuesday with a chance for a few showers, mostly across the region, both the northern sections and also the Texoma Valley area. 

    More >>

    A fast-moving front has cleared the area this morning and will bring north winds and highs near 60 today. Two weak upper level systems will brush part of the state Tuesday with a chance for a few showers, mostly across the region, both the northern sections and also the Texoma Valley area. 

    More >>

  • Puerto Rico's Governor Cancels Whitefish Energy Contract

    Puerto Rico's Governor Cancels Whitefish Energy Contract

    The head of Puerto Rico's government power company says the agency will scrap a $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings once it finishes current work on Hurricane Maria recovery efforts. 

    More >>

    The head of Puerto Rico's government power company says the agency will scrap a $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings once it finishes current work on Hurricane Maria recovery efforts. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.