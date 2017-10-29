Wagoner County Woman Kidnapped, Forced To Walk Through Woods, Police Say

A woman escaped a kidnapping in Wagoner County and the man she said took her is now behind bars.



Sheriff's deputies said the man made her walk several miles in the woods.

Lonnie Replogle is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped a woman he used to date.

They agreed to meet Friday morning in Coweta at Highway 51 and East 141st Street South where Deputy Nick Mahoney said the woman got in his truck.

"He had made contact with her and said 'I wanna talk,'" reported Deputy Nick Mahoney with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

"He took her from that spot and kept her. And refused to let her go," said Mahoney.

Mahoney said by chance, Replogle ended up driving near a scene where the sheriff's office was looking for a suspect in an entirely unrelated situation.

He took off after seeing deputies, which Mahoney said caused suspicion, and started a chase down a gravel road in Porter.

"Our deputies had to hang back a little bit because they couldn't see. The dust prevented them from seeing," said Mahoney.

Replogle's truck crashed.

The victim told investigators he forced her out and made her walk several miles through the woods with him in the bitter cold overnight.

Deputies said the two then went to a home in Redbird, where the victim sent a text to her friend, saying she was being held against her will and needed help.

"She knew them. She trusted them. She knew that they would get her help," Mahoney said.

The sheriff's office pinged the cell phone she used, came right away, and put Replogle into custody.

"She immediately began yelling 'thank you!' thank you!' to the deputies," said Mahoney.

He is also under arrest for three counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and running from deputies.