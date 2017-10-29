Green Country Bands Get National Recognition, Win State Awards

A Green Country marching band got back home Sunday after getting some national recognition.

The Coweta Tiger Pride band just returned from Atlanta where they placed 11th in the Bands of America Super Regional.

Members of the community turned out to welcome the band home as law enforcement escorted the band into town Sunday afternoon.

Coweta was the only band from Oklahoma in the competition.

And the Pride of Broken Arrow is celebrating their 16th straight Oklahoma Bandmasters Association state marching title.



The Pride finished with a final score of 92.9 on Saturday

It's the school's 25th state title overall.

The Union and Owasso bands finished second and third.