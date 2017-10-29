Tulsa Firefighter Gives Out Candy, Scares For Good Cause

Halloween is just a couple days away and while you're planning your trick or treating route, there's a house in Broken Arrow you won't want to miss.

Tulsa Firefighter Mike Krebbs has set up his yard haunt to help collect non-perishable foods items for the Broken Arrow Neighbors Assistance with Dignity.

Krebbs said for about 10 years he's been setting up his yard with more and more decorations, giving out candy and frights.

He said he gets a mixed reaction to the spooky decorations.

"Some of them really really enjoy it. Some of them don't even want to walk up to the house. Depends on how loud I rev up the chainsaw," said Krebbs.

The Yard Haunt will be running nightly through Halloween at 3316 north 5th in Broken Arrow.