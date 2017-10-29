State Budget Talks At Stand Still

Massive cuts to state agencies become more likely by the day.

State Lawmakers met yesterday, but there is still no movement toward a budget deal.

On Sunday, leaders acknowledged there needs to be less talk and more action.

“We've been in special session now for five weeks and for five weeks we've done nothing more than have conversations with each other, throw bombs at each other,” said Representative Jason Dunnington

“Partisan lobs back and forth are not doing us any good and that's not getting us a budget, but that is the reality. Almost three-quarters of Republicans did show up to support that plan,” said House Floor Leader John Echols.

That plan that Echols was referring to would have doubled the Gross Production Tax.

It did not get enough votes to pass on Friday.