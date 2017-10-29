OKC Mayor Hits Gubernatorial Campaign Trail

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett is campaigning around the state.



On Friday, he hosted a meet and greet at a hotel in Lawton.

"Nearly 100,000 jobs since I was elected mayor. Nearly 10,000 new businesses. I am constantly out on the road trying to promote my city and would do the same for Oklahoma with a positive energy. I think there are a lot of things we can do to improve the quality of life here and it all starts with health and education," said Cornett.

Cornett said Oklahoma needs to add more jobs and diversify the economy beyond the oil and gas industry.