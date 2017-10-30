Delaware County Shooting Suspect Arrested

Deputies say it appears dispute between two brother-in-laws led to a shooting in eastern Delaware County late Saturday.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said 39-year-old Timothy Logsdon who left after the shooting north of the community of Sandusky was arrested and booked into jail on a complaint of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say the victim, 28-year-old Frankie McChristian, who was shot in the neck was first taken to an Fayetteville hospital then flown to a Little Rock hospital.