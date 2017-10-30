Shot Fired Into Tulsa Home After Altercation At Cain's Ballroom - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Shot Fired Into Tulsa Home After Altercation At Cain's Ballroom

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a person who fired a shot into a west Tulsa home late Sunday following a disturbance at Cain's Ballroom.  

Officers say they got the call at 11:20 p.m. to a home in the 5000 block of South 35th West Avenue near I-44.  

Upon investigation, police learned that an altercation had taken place at Cain's and the victim had been followed back to a home by a man and a woman in a gold 2000 Chevy truck where the pair got out and that altercation continued.  

Officers say two shots were fired and the truck then drove off.  

Police say one of those shots missed the victim's home and hit a home next door, with a bullet going through a bathroom.  None of the people in that home was injured.

If you know something about this shooting, police ask that you call them at 918-596-COPS.

