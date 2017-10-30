Former Gilcrease Museum Director Laid To Rest

Former Gilcrease Museum Director Dr. Duane King was laid to rest Monday.

King's funeral was held at the University of Tulsa.

He headed up the Gilcrease Museum for six years before taking over the Helmerich Center of American Research in 2014.

He joined the University of Tulsa in 2008. The University said he authored more than 120 publications on museum studies and Native American culture and history. Dr. King was the founding editor of the Journal of Cherokee Studies.