Oct. 30th Marks One-Year Anniversary Of OHP-Michael Vance Shootout

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Monday marks one year since a statewide manhunt for Michael Vance ended in a deadly shootout.

Three people accused of helping Vance have court hearings this week.

Vance went live on Facebook last year, after police say he shot two Wellston police officers.

10/29/2017 Related Story: Michael Vance Accomplices To Appear In Court

From there he went on to shoot a woman and steal her car before killing two family members.

Before officers found Vance a week later, they say April Harden, Danny Roach and Reginald Moore helped Vance hide from police.

Harden has agreed to be a witness for the prosecution in hopes of receiving a lesser sentence.

