Oct. 30th Marks One-Year Anniversary Of OHP-Michael Vance Shootout

Monday marks one year since a statewide manhunt for Michael Vance ended in a deadly shootout.

Three people accused of helping Vance have court hearings this week.

Vance went live on Facebook last year, after police say he shot two Wellston police officers.

From there he went on to shoot a woman and steal her car before killing two family members.

Before officers found Vance a week later, they say April Harden, Danny Roach and Reginald Moore helped Vance hide from police.

Harden has agreed to be a witness for the prosecution in hopes of receiving a lesser sentence.