Reading Partners Needs Volunteers To Help Tulsa Students

Reading Partners needs about 500 more volunteers to commit to read with a student for one hour a week.

The organization says if a student is reading at their grade level by the third grade they are four times more likely to graduate high school.

"By committing that one hour a week now, you can really make a difference - not only in their time being in school now, but their career opportunities down the road," said Justin Harlan with Reading Partners Tulsa.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can contact Reading partners at 918-949-1979 or go online.