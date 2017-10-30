OSU Football: Gundy Talks Bedlam - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OSU Football: Gundy Talks Bedlam

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Ask most OSU fans what they want to see in Bedlam this Saturday and they’ll probably tell you they want to see their team fly around fast and aggressive, playing like their hair is on fire.

When Mike Gundy was asked if he’ll coach like his hair is on fire, he said, “If my hair was on fire, we'd be losing a lot of money, a lot of marketing money just so you know.”

He added, “I always coach myself first, and think, ‘Ok, am I motivating these guys right? Find the solution to the issues we have, put a plan in place, make it better, work hard, stay focused, hydration, sleep, nutrition, control everything that you can control, care about each other, play hard, have fun."

A healthy Mason Rudolph is one big key to success against the Sooners.

Gundy says while the senior quarterback only took a few reps in practice last Thursday before West Virginia, he’ll be fine.

"He needed a break,” he stated. “His body was beat up. He took some hits in the Texas game."

As for the recent series history, Gundy says they’ve put themselves in position.

Now, they just need to find a way to finish in the end. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • At Least Eight Dead In Incident In Lower Manhattan

    At Least Eight Dead In Incident In Lower Manhattan

    Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and brandishing imitation firearms.

    More >>

    Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and brandishing imitation firearms.

    More >>

  • Vehicle Flips In Creek Turnpike Wreck

    Vehicle Flips In Creek Turnpike Wreck

    Emergency crews responded to a rollover wreck at the Creek Turnpike and Riverside Drive in Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. A black vehicle flipped over on its top on what appeared to be an entrance lane. EMSA took someone to the hospital, but we don't know their condition. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

    More >>

    Emergency crews responded to a rollover wreck at the Creek Turnpike and Riverside Drive in Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. A black vehicle flipped over on its top on what appeared to be an entrance lane. EMSA took someone to the hospital, but we don't know their condition. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.