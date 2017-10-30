Tulsa Sex Offenders Legally Allowed To Pass Out Candy On Hallowe - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Sex Offenders Legally Allowed To Pass Out Candy On Halloween

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Sex Offenders Legally Allowed To Pass Out Candy On Halloween Tulsa Sex Offenders Legally Allowed To Pass Out Candy On Halloween
TULSA, Oklahoma -

There are hundreds of registered sex offenders in our neighborhoods and it's legal for all of them to pass out candy from their home this Halloween.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said they are encouraged not to participate in trick-or-treating, but parents should be aware of where they live.

The sheriff's office said right now is the time to do some research on your neighborhood before everyone's busy with costumes and candy Halloween night.

While ghosts and goblins are going door-to-door, there are a few things to keep in mind.

"Never eat anything that's homemade or unwrapped," said Sergeant Randy Chapman. "Don't play with cell phones while you're walking up and down the streets and walk out into the middle of a car."

Chapman said to be aware there are hundreds of sex offenders in our area.

About 400 in the city of Tulsa and about 300 throughout Tulsa County.

"What does a sex offender look like? They look like everybody else," Chapman said.

That's why he encourages parents to go online and look up the neighborhood they'll be trick-or-treating in.

Especially if it's unfamiliar. 

"A lot of people do like to go to other neighborhoods because they think they're safer, you just don't know," Chapman said.

In his 24 years at the sheriff's office, Chapman said he's never heard of an issue with a sex offender on Halloween.

"I'm not saying there isn't any incidents but I've never heard of one here in Tulsa. Always on a national level," Chapman said.

And while he said they are encouraged to skip out on trick-or-treating, sex offenders are within their rights to pass out candy on their property.

A good rule of thumb for Halloween night, he said, is to simply take a look at the porch light.

"If the porch light is out, bypass it. They're either not wanting to participate, or they're not friendly, so don't do it," Chapman said.

To search the sex offender registry for Tulsa, visit www.tulsapolice.org. For Tulsa County, visit www.icrimewatch.net.

  • NewsMore>>

  • At Least Eight Dead In Incident In Lower Manhattan

    At Least Eight Dead In Incident In Lower Manhattan

    Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and brandishing imitation firearms.

    More >>

    Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and brandishing imitation firearms.

    More >>

  • Vehicle Flips In Creek Turnpike Wreck

    Vehicle Flips In Creek Turnpike Wreck

    Emergency crews responded to a rollover wreck at the Creek Turnpike and Riverside Drive in Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. A black vehicle flipped over on its top on what appeared to be an entrance lane. EMSA took someone to the hospital, but we don't know their condition. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

    More >>

    Emergency crews responded to a rollover wreck at the Creek Turnpike and Riverside Drive in Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. A black vehicle flipped over on its top on what appeared to be an entrance lane. EMSA took someone to the hospital, but we don't know their condition. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.