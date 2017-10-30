Off-Duty Security Guard Saves Tulsa Woman From Suspected Burglar

A Tulsa woman calls an off-duty security guard a hero after she says he held a suspected burglar at gunpoint until police arrived.

That security guard said he was just doing his job trying to figure out how to handle the situation.

"I mean I just, I thought I was gonna die. I thought this was it," said the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous for security concerns.

Early Monday morning, a Tulsa woman said she heard a person banging on her door trying to break in.

A few minutes later, she said a man kicked in her door and found her hiding in a bathroom.

"I started yelling at him to get out, and I held the knife out at him," she said.

A few minutes later, Clinton Hunter, an armed off-duty security guard who lives in the area, saw what was happening and jumped into action.

"It happened so fast because I'm thinking OK, well, how do I need to handle this? What can I do, how do I need to protect myself, and make sure I don't do anything unprofessional?" Hunter said.

Hunter said he talked the man out of the house and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

"I lured him out, he came out, I was asking him a couple questions as he was kind of walking towards me," Hunter said.

Police arrived on scene shortly thereafter and arrested Steven Long.

The woman said she is thankful Hunter stepped in and said in her eyes he's a hero.

"Amazing knowing that there are people out there that will step up for you and help," she said.

But Hunter said in his mind she's the hero as well.

"She saved herself, and you know I had a weapon on me, you know she had nothing but a knife," Hunter said.

Long is being held at the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of first-degree burglary.