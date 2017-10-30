Health Officials Stress Importance Of Flu Shots

Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and brandishing imitation firearms.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a rollover wreck at the Creek Turnpike and Riverside Drive in Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. A black vehicle flipped over on its top on what appeared to be an entrance lane. EMSA took someone to the hospital, but we don't know their condition. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.More >>
