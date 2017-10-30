Health Officials Stress Importance Of Flu Shots

The flu season has just begun but Tulsa health leaders want to make sure families are taking precautions.

Thirty-one people have been hospitalized in our state since flu season started at the beginning of the month.

That's right on track for a normal flu season. Hospitalizations usually don't peak until January or February.

But to make sure the numbers don't drastically go up health officials want families to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Infants under six months shouldn't get the flu shot but everyone else is encouraged to make an appointment if they haven't already.

"Anyone can get the flu; however, some people are more susceptible to having very severe complications from the flu,” said Tulsa Health Department spokesperson Leanne Stephens. “So, anyone ages 65 and over, pregnant women, very young children, or people with any chronic or underlying health conditions, it's really important that they receive a flu vaccine."

If you have any symptoms, you're encouraged to see a doctor as soon as possible. That includes fever, chills, body aches, coughing, and a runny nose.

Of course, the more people protected, the better protected the community.