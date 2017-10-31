Suspects Take Plea Deal In Robbery, Murder Of Tulsa Woman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspects Take Plea Deal In Robbery, Murder Of Tulsa Woman

Posted: Updated:
By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
Tulsa County jail photo of Chase Bridgers Tulsa County jail photo of Chase Bridgers
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two men charged with the death of a woman in May 2017 pleaded guilty during a hearing in Tulsa County District Court.

Chase Bridgers, 20, and Marquis Houston, 18, were initially charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jeannie Blalock. Both pleaded guilty Monday to an amended count of accessory after the fact.

5/19/2017 Related Story: Teens Questioned In Deadly Attempted Robbery At Tulsa Apartments

Blalock was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at the Sawmill Apartments in the 12900 block of East 35th Place on May 18th.

Sentencing for both Bridgers and Houston is scheduled for December 11th.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
