Suspects Take Plea Deal In Robbery, Murder Of Tulsa Woman

Two men charged with the death of a woman in May 2017 pleaded guilty during a hearing in Tulsa County District Court.

Chase Bridgers, 20, and Marquis Houston, 18, were initially charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jeannie Blalock. Both pleaded guilty Monday to an amended count of accessory after the fact.

Blalock was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at the Sawmill Apartments in the 12900 block of East 35th Place on May 18th.

Sentencing for both Bridgers and Houston is scheduled for December 11th.