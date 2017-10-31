Driver Killed In Muskogee Head-On Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an unidentified driver died in a two vehicle crash Monday morning just west of Muskogee.

Troopers said the head-on crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Highway 16 about a mile west of town.

In their report, the OHP says the driver of a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria attempted to pass several eastbound vehicles on the highway when it struck a westbound 2014 Chevy pickup driven by Kelly West, 47, of Muskogee.

West was taken to a Tulsa hospital for head, trunk, arm and leg injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford, who has not yet been identified, was left of center in a no passing zone at the time of the crash and the driver's condition remains under investigation.