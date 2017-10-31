Cool With Light Rain Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

The weather pattern will remain active for the next few days. Typical for this time of year, we're tracking several upper level waves and fronts that will impact the central and southern plains. We usually have a frontal passage about every 3 to 4 days this time of year and it appears that will be the case for the next 10 to 15 days. Low level moisture is extremely sparse and the chance for any significant precipitation will remain low despite some light showers moving across the area today and more so tonight. Locations across north Texas and southeastern Oklahoma will have the better positioning to pick up some rain this evening but we're still in the running near the metro. The additional cloud cover today will keep our temps on the chilly side with daytime highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s along with northeast winds near 10 to 15 mph. Readings this morning are also quite cold with many locations in the lower 30s.

The first of two separate short waves will be lifting across the area this morning with the 2nd and slightly stronger wave ejecting across the Texoma region later this afternoon and evening. It's the 2nd wave that will have the better chance of producing some light rain for the trick-or-treaters. Temps will be cool with mid to upper 40s likely during prime time Halloween hours. Not all locations will see precipitation but you should be prepared for some, just in case.

Wednesday morning south winds will quickly return as the short wave moves eastward and a new surface low develops to our northwest. Cloud cover will slowly clear from the west to east Wednesday with highs moving into the mid and upper 60s by late in the afternoon after morning lows in the lower 40s. South winds will become quite breezy with 15 to 25 mph winds likely. A warming trend will also be likely with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s Thursday morning and highs near 80.

Late Thursday night another cold front will quickly move southward but most of the colder air will remain to the northeast. Temps will be a tough call with the possibility of this front supporting a very shallow air mass and the potential for a surface wave developing on the boundary. This will act to slow or stall the front near or just south of the metro. Not a huge issue but temps will be hard to peg Friday with highs anywhere from the upper 60s to the upper 70s across the region.

The weekend will eventually be much warmer with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. But the data does have some differences on how quickly this will occur. We’re looking at lower 80s Sunday along with breezy south winds. Saturdays highs will again be the tricky call with locations along and west of I-35 into the mid or upper 70s and locations across eastern Oklahoma may stay in the upper 60s or lower 70s for one more day before the 80s arrive Sunday.

Another front moves across the region around Monday midday with a chance for showers developing around Tuesday night or Wednesday. Again, not a major system.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.