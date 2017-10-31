Police: Sledge Hammer Used During Tulsa Store Burglary - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Sledge Hammer Used During Tulsa Store Burglary

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested one man and are looking for another after they say the pair used a sledge hammer during two Tulsa business burglaries early Tuesday.

Justin Myers, 38, of Ennis, Texas was taken into custody after the burglary of the second store where the sledge hammer was found nearby.

Police said shortly after 12:35 a.m., the burglars broke into the Family Dollar in the 1900 block of East 11th Street. They said surveillance video shows two men wearing ski masks enter the store and go straight to the safe. On that video, police said one man was on his cell phone while the other man kicked the safe.

Police said both suspects then left before police arrived and hit a Dollar General store in the 1900 block of North Harvard about 30 minutes later.

They said that store's security watched via surveillance video as the pair used a sledge hammer to break into the store's safe before running out of the store.

Police arrived and began a search of the neighborhood, finding Myers hiding between two cars in the 3200 block of East Seminole. They also found a ski mask nearby.

Myers was booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of second-degree burglary.

