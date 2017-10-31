Tulsa Woman Goes Over The Top For Halloween - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Most people know how much I love to decorate for the holidays, but I have found a Tulsa woman who puts me to shame when it comes to decorating for Halloween.

Doniece Phelps starts in August decorating outside and inside her home. 

She says she does it because it let's her feel like a kid all month long.

Her entry way, dining room, great room, kitchen and bathroom are completely filled.

Doniece has been collecting items since 2004 and adds new pieces each year.

A friend gave her an ornament back them and she became obsessed and wanted to collect all things Halloween.

But when it comes to Christmas, she's not quite as obsessed.

"I decorate a little for Christmas but I have a Halloween hangover until February so not a whole lot, nothing like this for sure," said Doniece Phelps.

She starts taking the decorations down on the day after Halloween because her husband doesn't have any place to eat!

  At Least Eight Dead In Incident In Lower Manhattan

    At Least Eight Dead In Incident In Lower Manhattan

    Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and brandishing imitation firearms.

  Vehicle Flips In Creek Turnpike Wreck

    Vehicle Flips In Creek Turnpike Wreck

    Emergency crews responded to a rollover wreck at the Creek Turnpike and Riverside Drive in Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. A black vehicle flipped over on its top on what appeared to be an entrance lane. EMSA took someone to the hospital, but we don't know their condition. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
