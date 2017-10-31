Tulsa Woman Goes Over The Top For Halloween

Most people know how much I love to decorate for the holidays, but I have found a Tulsa woman who puts me to shame when it comes to decorating for Halloween.

Doniece Phelps starts in August decorating outside and inside her home.

She says she does it because it let's her feel like a kid all month long.

Her entry way, dining room, great room, kitchen and bathroom are completely filled.

Doniece has been collecting items since 2004 and adds new pieces each year.

A friend gave her an ornament back them and she became obsessed and wanted to collect all things Halloween.

But when it comes to Christmas, she's not quite as obsessed.

"I decorate a little for Christmas but I have a Halloween hangover until February so not a whole lot, nothing like this for sure," said Doniece Phelps.

She starts taking the decorations down on the day after Halloween because her husband doesn't have any place to eat!