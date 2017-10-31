OHP: Intoxicated Husband Drives Off As Wife Arrested For DUI

Authorities say an intoxicated man drove off as an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper arrested the man's wife for driving under the influence. Both Linda Gilbert-Block and Robert Block ended up in the Tulsa County Jail Tuesday, October 31.

A trooper said Linda Gilbert-Block, 36, was speeding and making unsafe lane changes when he pulled her over on Interstate 44 just after midnight. He immediately smelled alcohol on her person and saw a Bud Light can in the center console of the SUV, an arrest report states.

Two young children were in the backseat of the vehicle and weren't properly restrained, the trooper said. Linda Gilbert-Block changed her story about how much she had to drink, failed a field sobriety test and struggled when he tried to take her into custody, he said in the report.

Robert Block, 37, got out of SUV and told the trooper, "this is bull****," before getting in the driver's seat and taking off. The trooper said he followed Block down I-44 to Highway 51 while the 36-year-old man sped away. Block finally took the Memorial exit and stopped at the end of the exit ramp, according to OHP.

Both husband and wife were booked on complaints including felony driving under the influence (child endangerment), two counts of felony child endangerment, transporting an open container, child restraint violations and obstructing an officer. Block was also arrested for attempting to elude and reckless driving.