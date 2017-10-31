Tulsa Police Giving No Warning For Red, Yellow Light Violations

The Tulsa Police Department wants drivers to know officers will be monitoring major intersections and issuing citations to red and yellow light violators.

A news release says traffic officers from the Riverside, Gilcrease and Mingo Valley divisions will be randomly monitoring intersections in major commercial/retail areas during November.

The focus of the increased patrol “will be primarily of the most dangerous intersections and major commercial/retail corridors throughout the City of Tulsa, with the goal of reducing the frequency and severity of collisions occurring as a result of traffic light violations,” a news release says.

TPD says no a citation for a red light violation carries a fine of $200; a yellow light violation has a fine of $150.

They say no warnings will be issued.

Police also want to remind drivers to remain alert, refrains from using electronic devices and to pay attention at traffic signals.