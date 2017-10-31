Trial Begins For Collinsville Man Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Trial Begins For Collinsville Man Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse

Brian Campbell Brian Campbell
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Jurors began hearing opening statements in the trial of a Collinsville man accused of child sex abuse. 

Police said he got to the victims through the women he dated.  

Opening statements began Tuesday afternoon in the trial for a man accused of sexually abusing children in Tulsa county. 

Brian Campbell was arrested in Muskogee in August 2016, along with four others, and was charged with four counts of child sexual abuse.

9/1/2016 Related Story: 'It Just Tears Me Up': Tulsa Father Of Children In Abuse Case

Police said Campbell was dating women to get access to their children, and they say it didn't matter if the children were boys or girls. 

Several of those women are also charged with permitting child sexual abuse and child neglect. 

News On 6's Taylor Newcomb will have a live update at 5 p.m. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV.
