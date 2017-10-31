Trial Begins For Collinsville Man Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse

Jurors began hearing opening statements in the trial of a Collinsville man accused of child sex abuse.

Police said he got to the victims through the women he dated.

Opening statements began Tuesday afternoon in the trial for a man accused of sexually abusing children in Tulsa county.

Brian Campbell was arrested in Muskogee in August 2016, along with four others, and was charged with four counts of child sexual abuse.

Police said Campbell was dating women to get access to their children, and they say it didn't matter if the children were boys or girls.

Several of those women are also charged with permitting child sexual abuse and child neglect.

