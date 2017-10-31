TU Football: Montgomery On Focus, Shamari Brooks Season Ending Injury

Friday’s loss to SMU not only ended the Golden Hurricane's bowl eligibility hopes, it ended the sterling freshman season of running back Shamari Brooks. He suffered a broken collarbone early against the Mustangs, and Philip Montgomery said he's scheduled for surgery Friday.More >>
The Thunder might be the only team with more excitement than Frank Haith's TU squad.More >>
Ask most OSU fans what they want to see in Bedlam this Saturday and they’ll probably tell you they want to see their team fly around fast and aggressive, playing like their hair is on fire.More >>
Sand Springs, Berryhill Take Home Wins In Week 9More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder's charter plane suffered damage overnight as the team traveled en route from Minnesota to Chicago.More >>
