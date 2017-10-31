TU Football: Montgomery On Focus, Shamari Brooks Season Ending I - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TU Football: Montgomery On Focus, Shamari Brooks Season Ending Injury

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Friday’s loss to SMU not only ended the Golden Hurricane's bowl eligibility hopes, it ended the sterling freshman season of running back Shamari Brooks.

He suffered a broken collarbone early against the Mustangs, and Philip Montgomery said he's scheduled for surgery Friday.

"He’s a unique player,” said Montgomery. “He's a tough kid and he's a battler. I'm glad he's on our team."

It's just the latest hit in a season that feels increasingly snake bit for TU.

An act from Justin Hobbs drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and took a touchdown off the board, points that could have changed the game's outcome.

Montgomery simply said he didn't agree with the call.

"There's a lot of instances, in my opinion, this year, that we're that one thing, that one play away from this thing being a totally different season,” he said.

So, the focus now turns to pride, finishing strong and building momentum into next season. 

The bright spot of this year is many young players got early experience which is something to build on moving forward.

 "As guys continue to grow and get older, get more experience, that earlier experience pays off for them,” said Montgomery.

 Freshman offensive tackle Willie Wright said, "It's kind of like, doing it for the seniors. That's kind of how I look at it. We have a lot of guys that's been around this program for a while."

 Freshman lineman Cooper Edmiston added, "Playing for pride, too. I mean, you'd much rather be 5-7 than 2-10."

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.