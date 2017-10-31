Athlete Of The Week: Sand Springs RB Payton Scott - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Athlete Of The Week: Sand Springs RB Payton Scott

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

The Bob Hurley auto family Athlete of the Week is Payton Scott.

The senior running back carried it 42 times and finished with 507 yards and seven touchdowns in a 55-13 win over Bartlesville.

