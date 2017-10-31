Athlete Of The Week: Sand Springs RB Payton Scott

The Bob Hurley auto family Athlete of the Week is Payton Scott.More >>
The Bob Hurley auto family Athlete of the Week is Payton Scott.More >>
Friday’s loss to SMU not only ended the Golden Hurricane's bowl eligibility hopes, it ended the sterling freshman season of running back Shamari Brooks. He suffered a broken collarbone early against the Mustangs, and Philip Montgomery said he's scheduled for surgery Friday.More >>
Friday’s loss to SMU not only ended the Golden Hurricane's bowl eligibility hopes, it ended the sterling freshman season of running back Shamari Brooks. He suffered a broken collarbone early against the Mustangs, and Philip Montgomery said he's scheduled for surgery Friday.More >>
The Bob Hurley Auto Athlete of the Week is Caleb Calhoon of Victory Christian.More >>
The Bob Hurley Auto Athlete of the Week is Caleb Calhoon of Victory Christian.More >>
Football player Hunter Spankowski was warming up for last week’s game against Yukon when he saw eight-year-old Andrew Hinkle in the crowd waving.More >>
Football player Hunter Spankowski was warming up for last week’s game against Yukon when he saw eight-year-old Andrew Hinkle in the crowd waving.More >>