Police: Man, Dog Shot During Tulsa Home Invasion

Police say a man and his dog were shot in an east Tulsa home Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 3300 block of South 93rd East Avenue, said TPD Corporal Jennifer Murphy.

The victim reportedly told police that three unidentified men knocked on his door, kicked it in and then shot him and his dog, Murphy said.

The victim was alert and speaking to police. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury according to police.

Police were unable to locate the injured dog.

Police searched the area using their helicopter as well as a K-9 officer, but were able to find the suspects due to trick or treaters in the neighborhood.