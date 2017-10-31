Haskell Police Department Hires First Female Officer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Haskell Police Department Hires First Female Officer

HASKELL, Oklahoma -

One Oklahoma Police Department just hired their first female officer and people around town are so happy to have her on patrol.

Twenty-four-year-old Kelsey Kelley was just sworn in on Monday and is excited to break the glass ceiling as the first female officer in this small Oklahoma town. 

“I don’t want people to underestimate me just because I’m a female,” says Officer Kelsey Kelly. 

Kelsey Kelley says she always knew she wanted to be a police officer and is happy to finally be on patrol. 

“I have a high respect for police officers. It’s not an easy job and I’ve always looked up to them,” says Officer Kelley. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to become.” 

The Haskell Police Department has been looking to bring on a female officer to help do certain jobs that may be difficult for male officers, like helping female victims or suspects feel more comfortable. 

“We’ve been needing a female officer for quite awhile,” says Haskell Police Department, Assistant Chief Kermit Thomas. “We deal with a lot of females when arresting and it’s very convenient to have a female officer.” 

“I’m not sure how people are going to react to me being an officer and being a female but I hope everybody respects me and knows that I’m not just here to play around,” says Officer Kelley. 

But Kelley says she’s not worried because it’s a place she knows well.

“It’s a small town. Everybody knows everybody. I feel really comfortable here,” says Officer Kelley. 

Assistant Chief Thomas says he’s known Kelsey all her life and he’s so happy to have her on staff. 

“She has a great personality. She’s a very strong woman and I have a lot of faith in her,” says Assistant Chief Thomas. 

“I’ve always wanted to grow into this and now it’s my opportunity and I’m excited,” says Officer Kelley. 

