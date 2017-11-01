Oklahoma Rep. Jim Bridenstine's Hearing To Be Next NASA Head Today

President Trump's pick for the next head of NASA, Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine has his Senate nomination hearing Wednesday.

The congressman, who is a Republican, serves in the Oklahoma Air National Guard and is a former executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium.

He was elected to Congress in 2012 and currently serves on House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bridenstine would play a key role in Trump's plans to add human exploration of Mars to NASA's mission. NASA is aiming for astronauts on Mars sometime in the 2030s.