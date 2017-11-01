Polaris Recalls ROV's Due To Crash Hazard

Polaris has issued a recall for its General Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles due to a crash hazard.

According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, the steering wheel shaft can shift and detach while in use, resulting in a loss of control and crash hazard.

The recall involves model year 2016 and 2017 Polaris General 2- and 4-seat side-by-side recreational off-highway vehicles.

Visit Polaris's website or the CPSC website for more information.