Fire At ExxonMobil Refinery In Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -

A fire erupted at an ExxonMobil refinery early Wednesday morning in Baton Rouge, CBS affiliate WAFB reports.

The fire at the facility, which broke out at about 2:30 a.m., sent large flames and plumes of smoke into the air, the station reported.

A spokeswoman for ExxonMobil said the fire was contained and there were no injuries.

"We have a volunteer fire team, an internal team of employees who train year-round to respond," said Stephanie Cargile, ExxonMobil public and government affairs manager. "They were able to respond to the incident and effectively contain the situation."

She added the blaze was not "planned."

The spokeswoman said the fire was contained as of 5 a.m. and did not spread beyond the unit where it started, WAFB reported. Officials said air monitoring is ongoing.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

