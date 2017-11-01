Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Tulsa Crash With SUV

Police said a motorcyclist is expected to recover after he was hit by an SUV near 46th Street North and Peoria Wednesday morning.

Police said if the victim was not wearing a helmet he would not be alive.

They said the motorcycle was headed west on 46th Street North when the SUV turned in front of him and the driver of the bike could not stop.

Police said the victim went to the hospital with several broken bones but he's expected to be okay.

Officers blocked the road for about an hour to investigate and said they found out the driver of the SUV was not paying enough attention to the road.

"The driver of the SUV was on his cell phone at the time and never saw the motorcycle," Corporal J.D. Curran said.

Officers said no one in the SUV was hurt.